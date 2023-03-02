Wigan Olympian leads tributes to 'top' Leigh Harriers athletics coach following their death

Joseph Galvin spent over 50 years at the club in a range of positions, including secretary and chairman.

Along with his wife Margaret, he was awarded a prestigious Believe Star last year, to recognise the work the couple had done at Leigh Harriers.

On Facebook the club wrote: “Joseph Galvin (1942-2023) sadly passed away in his sleep.

Joseph Galvin and his wife Margaret were presented with a Believe Star last year

"Athlete and secretary then chairman, and a top coach, at the Leigh Harriers athletic club for over 50 years.

"(There are) so many good things to say about him and his wife Margaret.

"The hundreds of youngsters and adults alike who knew him over the past 80 years will miss him and the generous kindness he gave to everyone.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. RIP Joe.”

Retired Olympian Jenny Meadows was among those to pay tribute to Galvin.

“I was so so sorry to learn about this,” she wrote.

"Joe was a true gentleman and his passion for the sport and helping youngsters was clear to see.

"What a legacy he has left behind him.

"Thinking of everyone who will have a huge hole in their hearts with Joe no longer being in his life.”

Others have also shared their memories on social media.

Grace Victoria Clarke wrote: “Such sad news. All my memories of Joe are happy ones. He made such a good impact on my life when he was my coach. You’ll be greatly missed Joe.”

Thomas Monk added: “Sorry to hear this news of Joe's passing.

"Joe was a great guy who coached me for two years. He was always approachable, kind and helpful with his words and advice on how to get better.

"My thoughts and condolences go with his family and friends. RIP Joe.”

Paul Knox also wrote: “Sad news indeed for so many people.

"Sending heartfelt condolences to Margaret, all family and friends at this difficult time.

”Thinking of all the coaches, athletes and officials at Leigh Harriers Athletics Club.