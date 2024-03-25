Wigan sporting heroes to feature in star charity football match in aid of local autism charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by his youngest boy Oliver, 4, who has recently been diagnosed with autism, Dave Sargent has organised the event that will see a side full of sports stars take on a Hollyoaks team on Wednesday, May 8, 8pm.

AB UK is a charity which hosts a playgroup and parent support group for any families with children who have autism and additional needs, run by Cordelia Singh, mother of ex-Warriors youngster and current Leigh Leopards winger Umyla Hanley.

Dave Sargent, left, who has an autistic son, is organising a celebrity charity football match, sports stars V Hollyoaks team, in May, to raise funds and awareness of Wigan-based Autism Beaudon Understanding Kindness

Former Wigan Athletic duo John Filan and Nathan Ellington alongside ex-Warriors captain and current assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin are among the local legends that will be a part of the charity fixture later in May at FC St Helens.

The likes of darts star Joe Cullen and former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla will also be a part of the sports stars side that will take on a Hollyoaks team that includes Nick Pickard, Jamie Lomas, Owen Warner, plus many more.

Organiser Sargent said: “The aim is to raise awareness as much as possible, and raising money is an added benefit.

“The charity is a local one, run by Cordelia Singh, but everyone in the community gets involved. It’s very community-based and it is a great charity to be involved with.

Information for the all-star charity match in May

“In terms of the sports and Hollyoaks stars getting involved, it’s been a bit overwhelming. There’s a couple of ex-rugby league lads like Sean O’Loughlin, Wayne Godwin, Mickey Higham, and then the likes of Joe Cullen, Anthony Crolla, and some former Latics lads.

“Then there will be some special guests; UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall, Warrington’s Ben Currie and St Helens’ Daryl Clake. There’s quite a few big names coming down.

“Then all the Hollyoaks cast have been brilliant.

“We’re also hosting an auction full of memorabilia including an Anthony Gordon match-worn shirt and a signed Adrian Lewis shirt, plus so much more with every penny raised going towards the charity.

“We’ve had different kits designed too backed by sponsors, and we’re looking to make this an annual event.”