Wigan starlet eyes UFC after going through whole of 2023 unbeaten
The 11-year-old, who trains at Aspull Warriors Wrestling Club, has swept aside the competition in both wrestling and JiuJitsu.
In recognition of his ability, the Wigan Talent Fund awarded him £400, which has enabled him to continue to compete at the highest level.
Blaize, who also trains at Bolton Olympic Wrestling Club and Manchester Wrestling Club, recently travelled to Finland to take part in the Helsinki Open Wrestling Tournament.
Not only did he win his own category, he also successfully saw off the 16-strong field in category above to secure a second gold medal.
Back in March, he entered the biggest wrestling tournament in Europe, the Tallinn Open Wrestling competition.
And out of 45 UK athletes that competed, Blaize was the last one standing to take gold.
Blaize is also exceptionally talented at JiuJitsu, despite only doing it for the last three years.
He was recently promoted to yellow belt and has gone through most of his opponents in less than a minute.
In total, Blaize has won a staggering 22 gold medals this year, travelling as far as Florida and Abu Dhabi on his way to becoming regional, national, English, British and World champion.
Next year he hopes to retain all these and more, but is looking to secure sponsorship to allow him to do that.
His potential 2024 schedule could see him competing in Las Vegas, California and Brazil.
Chris Hoban, his wrestling coach at Aspull Wrestling Club believes he could go all the way to the Olympics before eventually crossing over to UFC!
Any interested parties can contact Blaize or his mum Jayne on their respective Instagram accounts @blaizebjj and @musclejayne.