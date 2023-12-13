Young Blaize Tingle will be entitled to put his feet up this Christmas – after going through the whole of 2023 unbeaten!

Blaize Tingle celebrates another success

The 11-year-old, who trains at Aspull Warriors Wrestling Club, has swept aside the competition in both wrestling and JiuJitsu.

In recognition of his ability, the Wigan Talent Fund awarded him £400, which has enabled him to continue to compete at the highest level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blaize Tingle takes centre stage on the podium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaize, who also trains at Bolton Olympic Wrestling Club and Manchester Wrestling Club, recently travelled to Finland to take part in the Helsinki Open Wrestling Tournament.

Not only did he win his own category, he also successfully saw off the 16-strong field in category above to secure a second gold medal.

Back in March, he entered the biggest wrestling tournament in Europe, the Tallinn Open Wrestling competition.

And out of 45 UK athletes that competed, Blaize was the last one standing to take gold.

Blaize Tingle with coach Chris Hoban

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaize is also exceptionally talented at JiuJitsu, despite only doing it for the last three years.

He was recently promoted to yellow belt and has gone through most of his opponents in less than a minute.

In total, Blaize has won a staggering 22 gold medals this year, travelling as far as Florida and Abu Dhabi on his way to becoming regional, national, English, British and World champion.

Next year he hopes to retain all these and more, but is looking to secure sponsorship to allow him to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His potential 2024 schedule could see him competing in Las Vegas, California and Brazil.

Chris Hoban, his wrestling coach at Aspull Wrestling Club believes he could go all the way to the Olympics before eventually crossing over to UFC!