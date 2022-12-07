Wigan teenager enjoying kickboxing success on the world stage
A Wigan teenager has his sights set on future success after becoming a world champion in kickboxing.
Aaron Kinsley, 16, who attends Wigan and Leigh College, was selected to represent Great Britain at the event in Italy back in October.
His victory, which came with under 10 fights experience, follows his northern area, English and British titles, thanks to the help of his coach Dale Bannister and his sponsors.
Kinsley’s mum, Louise Cumberbatch, said: “I can’t believe it. I’m just so proud of him. We were proud of him just representing Team GB but for him to win it was an absolute dream.
“He’s so humble about it, but is absolutely made up.
“All his family and friends live streamed it. It was a weird sensation seeing him on screen, and him being 1,000 miles away.
“He absolutely loved it from the minute he started kickboxing. His coach could see something special in him and he just progressed.”
Kinsley trained for up to 15 hours a week to prepare himself for the World Champion Kickboxing event earlier this year.
He would often use his college lunch break, as well as dedicating two hours at night, to work with his coach.
“It has just boosted his confidence,” Kinsley’s mum added.
“He’s obsessed and trains every day.
“I’m glad because it keeps him off the streets. If he wasn’t doing this, then what would he be doing?
“I just think it would be good if we could get some of the kids off the street and into boxing, like Aaron.
“I know they won’t all reach the same level, but look at what they can achieve.
“Kickboxing is now becoming a recognised sport, so they’re hoping in 2028 it will be an Olympic sport.
“He will now get some funding, while the company I work for ABH Law have sponsored him. I’d like to thank anyone who bought a raffle ticket to help him.”
Kinsley first started kickboxing around four-and-a-half years ago at TKMA in Platt Bridge, which now has a new facility at Leyland Mill Lane.After his success in Italy, he will now be focusing on future competitions in Croatia and Turkey in 2023.