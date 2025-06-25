Tony Lynch and Team Geriatric are hopeful of a big weekend ahead

Wigan racer Tony Lynch will hope to challenge for a strong haul of points this weekend when he makes a return to Blyton Park for the latest round of the BTRDA Clubman’s Rallycross Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynch endured a disastrous start to his season at the same venue back in March when a major incident on track left his Landsail Team Geriatric Toyota MR2 extensively damaged.

With the Toyota now sidelined for the remainder of the year undergoing repairs, he repurchased the Peugeot 205 in which he first made the move into rallycross with two decades ago, with his first outing in the car coming last time out at Mondello Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being forced to run a standard engine in the car, and after a race against time to prepare for the race meeting, Lynch came away from the trip to Ireland having scored a double win in class.

Since then, the team has worked to refine the car ahead of this weekend’s event, which included evaluation of a new engine in order to gain extra power.

However, having elected against the engine work, he will now look to try and replicate the performance in Ireland to bring home more solid points with his focus firmly on playing the long game.

“The performance at Mondello Park was encouraging when you consider the circumstances, and we’re now looking to try and build on it when we get to Blyton,” said Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going into the weekend with the car largely unchanged after deciding against the engine work that we had planned, given the costs involved and how much we would have gained.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve just parked the car up since the last round and left it, and we’ve been hard at work looking at other ways in which we can improve the package we have to give us the best opportunity to succeed over the rest of the season.

“Hopefully we’ll have a more trouble free outing at Blyton this time around, and the goal is to try and make sure we maximise our results on track.

"Of course I want to win, but as long as I know we have done the best job possible then I’ll be happy.”