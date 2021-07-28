Wigan's Dan Bibby hits out at funding after Sevens disappointment

Dan Bibby in action at the Olympics

Fly-half Bibby, 30, captained the Team GB side which lost 29-7 to New Zealand in the semi-finals in Tokyo today, then were edged out 17-12 by Argentina in the bronze medal match.

Their fourth-placed finish in Tokyo, where Fiji took gold today, defied the odds after significant cuts.

Funding was obtained via a commercial partnership struck between the Rugby Football Union, Scottish Rugby Union, Welsh Rugby Union and The National Lottery.

But Bibby, who replaced the injured Tom Mitchell as captain for the final two games, said: “We tried to showcase ourselves as much as we could and show how exciting sevens is.

“Unless the unions pull their fingers out, it is not going to be exciting much longer. Off little funding, we can do that. Imagine what we can do with proper funding.

“If you look at who has done well in this tournament .... New Zealand, Argentina and Fiji have had full programmes the entire time.

"You cannot compete on this level unless it is properly funded.

“I can only do what I can on the pitch. Everything else is up to the unions.”

Looking ahead, Bibby added: “Being brutally honest, it’s a joke. We have been offered eight contracts. Eight contracts is ridiculous.

“You are asking us to play against a team like New Zealand with eight boys on not much more than minimum wage. It’s impossible.

“If they are not going to fund it, be grown-up about it, come out and say it. But not all this wishy-washy absolute nonsense. That is my view on it.”

Fiji, coached by Welshman Gareth Baber, successfully defended the Olympic title, beating New Zealand 27-12 in the final.