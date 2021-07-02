Wigan's Emily Borthwick added to Team GB's Olympics squad

Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick

High jumper Borthwick was not automatically included in the squad named earlier this week as she didn't clear the qualifying standard of 1.96m.

But – given she has cleared 1.93m this year, in a season which saw her represent Great Britain and reach the European Indoor Championships final – she has earned a late call-up.

Borthwick tweeted: "I’M GOING TO THE OLYMPICS !!!!!!!!! Thank you to my team for everything. I love you all! WE DID IT."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan’s pole vault ace Coppell and Leigh’s 800m star Keely Hodgkinson - who is coached by Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows - were confirmed in the Team GB squad earlier this week after winning their events at the British Championships.

Hodgkinson roared home in 1min 59.61 secs ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:00.12), who have both secured their automatic qualification to Tokyo.

And Wigan Harrier Coppell won the British title in the pole vault with 5.70m. Elsewhere, Aspull's Dan Bibby is in the GB squad for the rugby sevens.