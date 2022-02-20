Wigan's Emily Borthwick and Harry Coppell in action at Birmingham
Emily Borthwick secured a fifth-placed finish in the high jump at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old started off at 1.80m and cleared 1.84m at the second time of asking.
But she couldn't make it over 1.88m and bowed out of contention.
Eleanor Patterson of Australia won the event with 1.97m, which was just ahead of the 1.95m personal best Borthwick set earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Borthwick's partner, fellow Wiganer Harry Coppell, finished sixth in the pole vault.
The 25-year-old cleared 5.31m in the opening round, but was unable to get over 5.46m in round two.
Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the event with 6.05m.
