Wigan's Emily Borthwick starts 2022 with a PB!

The 24-year-old jumped 1.91m to finish equal first in the high jump at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany.

She shared top spot with Imke Onnen of Germany to signal her intentions for a big year ahead.

“What a night,” Borthwick tweeted. “Amazing first competition @indoormeetingkarlsruhe !! Grateful to my amazing support team for getting me through the last six months. LETS GO!!!!!!!!”

Emily Borthwick shares the podium with Imke Onnen of Germany

The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.