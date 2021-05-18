Wigan's Emily Borthwick will be back representing Great Britain this month

Emily Borthwick finished eighth at the European Indoor Championships

The British line-up will face teams from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the two-day fixture at the end of this month.

Wigan Harrier Borthwick is Britain's sole representative in the high jump.

Her selection follows her eighth-placed finish at the European Indoor Championships in her first full GB debut which earned her an invitation to the Gateshead Diamond League event this weekend.

Borthwick tweeted: "Looking forward to jumping! Thanks @BritAthletics for the opportunity."

Christian Malcolm, Olympic Head Coach, said: "We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible. We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland. It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.

"I’m looking forward to seeing this group of athletes step up to the challenge at this event.”

Meanwhile, Wigan's Trevor Painter is team leader of a strong British U20 team for the Loughborough International which is taking place this Sunday May 23.

With both the European and World Athletics U20 Championships taking place this summer, the competition provides an excellent opportunity for athletes to gain valuable experience in a competitive environment in the prestigious British vest.