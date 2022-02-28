Wigan's Harry Coppell celebrates becoming British champion

The 25-year-old finished miles ahead of the opposition, winning with a height of 5.50m - only 4cm short of his season's best.

Second-placed Ethan Walsh and third-placed Jack Phipps could only each manage 5.07m.

Harry Coppell celebrates his UK title in Birmingham

Coppell's partner, Emily Borthwick, came agonisingly close to winning the women's high jump.

The 24-year-old had to settle for second place, despite clearing the same winning height as Laura Zialor.

Both women cleared 1.88m at their second attempt, but Zialor had cleared the previous best height of 1.85m at her first attempt, while Borthwick took three goes.

Kate Anson finished third with 1.82m.

Meanwhile, Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the women's 400m.

Olympic 800m silver-medallist Hodgkinson, who set a new British indoor record over the distance at last weekend's event, opted to drop down to 400m for this one to build up speed ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade later this month.

She finished second in Sunday's final in 52.42secs, behind Jessie Knight (52.37), and said: "I can't wait to watch that race back. That was competitive, a lot of fun and great to be involved.

"The relay is something I definitely want to do in Belgrade and I think with the girls now we have a really strong team.

"I won't be able to do the 4x400m relay heats because of the 800m, but fingers crossed they let me do the final!

"I think we can put on a good show and win a medal. I'm happy to take the opportunity to do all three."