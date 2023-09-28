News you can trust since 1853
Wigan's Mike Grundy to step back into the octagon after 'retirement'

Wigan's Mike Grundy will be stepping out of retirement this weekend to face former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Grundy, an ex-UFC contender himself, called it quits in March this year, shortly after turning 36.

But he has been lured back into the Octagon at late notice as stand-in for Nathaniel Wood, who has been confirmed on the upcoming UFC 294 card.

Mike Grundy during his UFC tenureMike Grundy during his UFC tenure
Grundy, a wrestling bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, ended his UFC run with a record of one victory and three defeats.

He will take on Sterling at Polaris 25 on Friday night at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre.

According to the event's own promotion, it will feature 'the biggest cash prize for grappling in European history'.

“I’m good to go," said Grundy. "I’ve been training, I’m always training, I’ve always looked after myself, it’s just a case of fine-tuning a few things.”

“Aljo is a tricky opponent for grappling. He won the UFC belt with grappling, you just got to watch the guy doesn’t take your back."

Grundy is hoping his return won't be short lived, with a possible route into the PFL - home of heavyweight star Francis Ngannou and Youtuber Jake Paul - in sight.

“My plan is to go to the PFL next year,” Grundy Grundy told Mancunian Matters. “I spoke to the guy who is running the Europe side of things and he seems to want me in the tournament next year.

“I’ve got a goal to go and win it and then finish on a high.

“I’m just enjoying the process and enjoying the journey really.”

