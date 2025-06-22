Tom Aspinall had accused Jon Jones of ducking him, and indeed 'Bones' has opted to retire rather than face Atherton's finest

Wigan's Tom Aspinall is officially the undisputed world heavyweight champion following the retirement of Jon Jones over the weekend.

The 32-year-old from Atherton, who trains at Wigan's Robin Park, became interim champion back in November 2023 when he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich inside 70 seconds at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Aspinall had taken the fight at a week's notice after Jones had picked up a serious injury in training for his scheduled defence against Stipe Miocic.

Jones went on to beat Miocic in November last year, since when Aspinall has been doing everything he can to set up a unification fight.

However, the 37-year-old - widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history - showed no interest whatsoever in putting his title - and his legacy - on the line.

And rather than defend against Aspinall, Jones has now elected to call it a day - handing the Brit the title outside the octagon rather than inside it.

The news was confirmed by UFC chief Dana White during an event in Azerbaijan.

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired," said White. "Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

White was then asked if he regretted making Aspinall - who has fought only once in the last 19 months, a stunning round one win over Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes in Manchester last summer - wait so long in limbo.

"Do I regret the time that I gave [Jones to decide]? Listen, if you look at what he's accomplished in the sport, no," added White.

White did acknowledge the need to 'make it up' to Aspinall.

"I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money, but we'll make it up to him," said White. "Tom Aspinall's a good guy. He's been incredible through this whole process.

"He's been willing to do anything, fight him anywhere at any time and do this, and now he's like 'I'll fight anybody - you tell me who and I'll fight them'."

Aspinall becomes only the third Brit to become world champion in UFC, and is expected to make his first title defence this summer or early autumn against No.1 contender Ciryl Gane.

For his part, Jones - who became the youngest ever UFC champion in 2011, at 23 years of age - says his decision came after 'a lot of reflection'.

"Today, I'm officially announcing my retirement from the UFC," said Jones, who will also be remembered for positive tests for performance-enhancing substances and illegal non-performance-based substances, as well as run-ins with US law enforcement.

"This decision comes after a lot of reflection and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I've experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

"Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe - these are memories I'll cherish forever. I've faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."