The main event of UFC 295 at New York City's Madison Square Garden has been cancelled after champion Jon Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training for his clash against Stipe Miocic.

That's ruled him out for the best part of a year while he recovers from surgery, meaning a major rethink among the promotion's bosses.

Tom Aspinall has been handed an unexpected chance at gold in the UFC

And 30-year-old Aspinall - who hails from Atherton, and has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan, the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy - will go head-to-head against Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

“Jon Jones was training last night, got injured,” commented UFC president Dana White.

“He was wrestling, and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone...off the bone.

“(It's going to be) eight months, gonna need surgery, he’s out.

"The co-main event now is Pavlovich vs Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.”

Aspinall recently marked his own return to the octagon after 12 months out with a knee injury by stopping Marcin Tybura in London, and currently ranked No.4 in the world.

Indeed, that led to boxing champion Tyson Fury – who has sparred with Aspinall – voicing his opinion that his fellow northerner could well be the only fighter capable of beating UFC No.1 Jones, prior to his injury.