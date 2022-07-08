Winstanley Tennis Club going from 'strength to strength' as they aim to attract more members with an upcoming open day

Visitors are invited down to the courts and the clubhouse at the Orrell facility between 1pm and 4pm on July 17.

Club secretary Christine Charnock Jones states there are plenty of positive things currently happening.

She said: “The club is going from strength to strength at the moment, we have got over 200 members, and we’ve not had that many for a while.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winstanley Tennis Club are hosting an open day this month

“We had our centenary celebrations last year, and since then it’s become really popular. A lot of it is also because of Wimbledon, but we want people to continually come and try it.

“We’ve got floodlights going in on four courts, so people can play through the winter. That’s another reason to join, because you don’t have to stop in October when the nights draw in.

“It’s good for people’s mental health after Covid, just getting out there and getting active. There’s a great social network, and nice clubhouse facilities. We’ve got events on all the time.

“Tennis is not an elitist sport anymore. Some people at the club are six-years-old, and one lady is 87. It’s really important that all ages can play.

“We’ve got a volunteer committee of seven and we are all really passionate about what we do. It has changed my life, because I have recently retired so I can get out there and enjoy some fresh air.”