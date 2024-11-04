Young Thomas Eyre is a rising star in the sport of pickleball

Young pickleball star Thomas Eyre wowed the crowds as he won bronze at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

The 11-year-old from Wigan made it to the podium in the Men's Doubles 3.0 18+, signifying a bright future for one of the nation's most prodigious pickleball players.

Eyre medalled at last year's tournament, also picking up a prize at the English Open three months ago.

“It feels very good," he said. "I wasn't expecting to play in the tournament and I have and I'm kind of happy I have now. It's my third medal, it feels the same to win as it does now and it makes me feel very happy.

“I saw pickleball when I was on holiday in the Canary Islands and thought I'd just try it and it's led to this. I just try my hardest to win as much as I can. After all, a medal is a gift, you're just supposed to come and have fun.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3 at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Eyre added: “I've been quite happy to see it grow. There are more people to play with than there were last year. There's only like 15 or so people you can play with at your club and now you've got more that you can play with here. It can be challenging but it is fun. It can be serious at times but you can have a joke and a laugh.”

