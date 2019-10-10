Phil Clarke says Salford fans had more chance of going to the MOON than the Grand Final

Phil Clarke faces angering Salford again by saying their fans had a better chance of going to the moon than see their side reach the Grand Final.

The Red Devils have stunned Super League by reaching the title-decider at Old Trafford.

"It is the most remarkable story of my lifetime in rugby league terms," said Sky Sports pundit Clarke.

"The Salford fans had a greater chance of going to the moon than they did of going to the Grand Final when the season began back in February. But they have done so, so well."

Clarke, a key member of the all-conquering Wigan side of the early-90s, had previously angered Salford players by suggesting half the squad were "Championship players on paper."

Captain Lee Mossop told Wigantoday: "That was probably one of the most disrespectful things I've ever heard.

"And from him as well, he's been around rugby for that long."

And team-mate Greg Burke said: "You look at our team, with the classic comment from a Sky pundit about many of us being Championship players - well, we're not doing too badly, are we? We're in a Grand Final. Not bad for a set of Championship players."

Salford, who finished the season in third spot, beat Wigan 28-4 last Friday night to book their spot in Saturday's Grand Final against St Helens.