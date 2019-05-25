Pictures from the Magic Weekend's opening day Anfield is staging Super League's Magic Weekend... here are some of the best pictures of the opening day. Wigan face Warrington at 7pm. 1. Fun for the family Activities in the fan village. Picture: SWPix other Buy a Photo 2. The Magic Weekend is at Anfield Looking out onto the pitch down the tunnel. Picture: SWPix other Buy a Photo 3. Action outside the ground Activities outside the ground. Picture: SWPix other Buy a Photo 4. Fans inside Anfield Anfield is staging the Magic Weekend pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3