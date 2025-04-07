Piers Morgan and Sharron Davies wade into Robin Park rumpus - '...cheating bulls***...'
Harriet Haynes beat Lucy Smith 8-6 in the final of a Women's Pro Series event, one of eight events on the circuit.
But it was quickly overshadowed by the reaction from high-profile quarters.
Morgan called the situation 'preposterous', while former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies described the event as 'bloody ridiculous and grossly wrong in every way'.
The tournament was streamed live on UltimatePool.tv and across social media.
Morgan was responding to social media account Redduxmag, which tweeted: "Two men will face each other for a women's championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK. Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women's final event."
Sharing the post, Morgan added: "Preposterous. Why anyone supports this cheating bullsh*t is utterly beyond me."
When someone asked him what advantage a man would have over a woman on a pool table, Morgan tweeted: "Make pool gender-neutral and find out."
Davies - a longstanding critic on the subject - posted: "This is bloody ridiculous and grossly wrong in every way. These sports hate their female players to do this."
Footage was also shared on social media – seemingly from the venue – of a couple of women protesting against the situation, holding banners which read: ‘He’s a Man’ and ‘Save Women’s Sports’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.