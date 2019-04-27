Record Super League crowd for Wigan Warriors' Nou Camp clash with Catalans?

Catalans Dragons have provided a ticket update with three weeks to go until their ground-breaking Super League clash with Wigan Warriors at Barcelona's Nou Camp.

Bernard Guasch, chief executive for the Dragons, says he hopes to top the current record crowd for a regular Super League game - set by Wigan against St Helens in 2005, when 25,004 fans turned out.

Guasch told L'Independent newspaper: "We have to approach the 20,000 tickets. More than 18,000 tickets have already been sold and there are 2,000 pledges.

"It's a good start, it's encouraging and I hope to cross this bar of 30,000 which would be for us a resounding feat.

"How to get from 20,000 to 30 or 40,000 tickets by May 18th?"

He revealed Barcelona FC will begin helping with promotion from May 6.

Wigan, who will wear their traditional cherry and white in the game, have an allocation of more than 5,000 for the match.

Catalans were invited to host a game at the 99,000-capacity Nou Camp after winning the Challenge Cup Final last year.