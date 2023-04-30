News you can trust since 1853
A number Wigan Warriors players were involved in the double-header between England and France.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Wardle and Kai Pearce-Paul all went over for tries in a 64-0 victory for Shaun Wane’s side, while Morgan Smithies and Toby King were also involved.

England Women also won by the same scoreline, with Vicky Molyneux among the interchanges for the fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Here are some of the best photos from the game:

1. England V France

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Toby King celebrates Ash Handley's first try of the game.

2. England V France

Toby King celebrates Ash Handley's first try of the game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. England V France

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. England V France

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

