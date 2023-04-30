14 of the best photos of the Wigan Warriors players in action during the mid-season international between England and France
A number Wigan Warriors players were involved in the double-header between England and France.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Wardle and Kai Pearce-Paul all went over for tries in a 64-0 victory for Shaun Wane’s side, while Morgan Smithies and Toby King were also involved.
England Women also won by the same scoreline, with Vicky Molyneux among the interchanges for the fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Here are some of the best photos from the game:
