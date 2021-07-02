St Helens and Wigan have an altercation on the field of play during their derby match.

22 photos from previous clashes between St Helens and Wigan Warriors

Wigan head to St Helens on Sunday for a Grand Final rematch – their first game at the Totally Wicked Stadium with fans since September 2019.

By Phil Wilkinson
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:56 am

This is the 10th year they have played at the venue, formerly known as Langtree Park, with two derbies attracting record crowds of 17,980

1. St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Wigan's last try - Jeff Lima celebrates scoring (April 6, 2012)

2. St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Darrell Goulding of Wigan is tackled by Josh Jones (L), Lance Hohaia and Paul Wellens (R) during the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Langtree Park on April 18, 2014 (Getty Images)

3. St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Wigan's Pat Richards (centre) is congratulated on a drop-goal by Liam Farrell (L) and Matty Smith (R) (July 22, 2013)

4. St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Sean O'Loughlin of Wigan thanks the travelling fans after the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Langtree Park on April 18, (Getty Images)

