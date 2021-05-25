The Wigan team who had already changed shirsts with the Bath players applaud the fans

26 pictures from Wigan's union game with Bath 25 years ago

Today (Tuesday) marks the 25th anniversary of the historic Bath-Wigan game at Twickenham.

By Stuart Bannerman
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 7:00 am

The Cherry and Whites had already beaten the union outfit under league rules by 82-6 on May 8, 1996 when they headed to Twickenham.

But Wigan’s triumph at the Middlesex Sevens whet the appetite for the second part of the Clash of the Codes, under union rules in front of more than 40,000 fans at Twickenham.

Craig Murdock scored two stunning tries as Wigan drew the second-half, losing 44-19.

The Wigan fans go wild after Inga had scored

Andy Farrell leads out Wigan

Derek Redmond and Henry Paul have a joke at the end of the game

Bath and Wigan teams walking out with Wigan's mascot (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Allsport)

