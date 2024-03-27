5 of the biggest names to have represented Wigan and St Helens of the Super League era

Here are five of the biggest names of the Super League era to have also played for both teams across their careers...
1. .
Here are five of the biggest names to have played for both Wigan and St Helens in the Super League era Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Matty Smith
Matty Smith had two stints with St Helens, having made his senior debut with the club in 2006 after progressing through their youth ranks and made 139 appearances for Wigan between 2012-2016 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Matty Smith
He was a part Wigan's double winning 2013 team, earning a spot in that year's Dream Team, and was named the Lance Todd Trophy winner following the Challenge Cup victory over Hull. He also won the 2016 Grand Final with the Warriors, kicking two goals Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
4. Sean Long
Sean Long made his debut with Wigan, but is best known for his time at St Helens Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com