Members of the Wigan Warriors first team have been testing their wrestling skills against UFC star Tom Aspinall.

The Atherton-born fighter has been using the facilities at Robin Park Arena in the last few months, and was joined by Morgan Smithies and Cade Cust for a recent session.

As well as learning some new wrestling techniques, the Wigan pair, along with assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin, were also on hand to demonstrate snippets of what they do to Aspinall and his team.

Here’s a behind the scenes look of the session:

1 . Wigan Warriors train with UFC fighter Wigan Warriors players had a training session with UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall and other members of Fighting for Fitness. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

