‘A good opportunity for him’ - Rising Warriors youngster makes loan move
The 20-year-old returns to Craven Park where he made five appearances last season under head coach Paul Crarey.
He was one of several Wigan youngsters who gained first team experience with the Cumbrian outfit last season, with Zach Eckersley also spending time with the Raiders during the 2023 campaign.
Brazilian-born Ramon Silva has also made the permanent move ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.
“Harvey proved last year that he’s ready for Championship rugby league,” said Warriors head coach Matt Peet.
“He was outstanding at times on loan last year, so this is another good opportunity for him.”
Wigan transition coach John Duffy added: “Harvey had a great back end to the season after coming back from a long-term injury, we feel he benefited from playing in the championship and needs to continue his development playing week to week.
“Barrow is a good fit for Harvey after his loan spell there last year.
"He will be well coached by Paul who we know well.”
Barrow boss Crarey admits the rising forward left an impression during his first loan stint. He said: "The Barrow supporters are well aware of what Harvey will bring to the team following his spell with us last year.
"Harvey impressed all the coaching staff and his teammates with his no-nonsense style as a middle, and we look forward to helping him develop.
"We would obviously like to thank Wigan for trusting us as a club with one of their brightest young talents."