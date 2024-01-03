‘A good opportunity for him’ - Rising Warriors youngster makes loan move

Another Wigan Warriors youngster has had his loan move confirmed for the 2024 campaign, with Harvey Makin set to link up with Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old returns to Craven Park where he made five appearances last season under head coach Paul Crarey.

He was one of several Wigan youngsters who gained first team experience with the Cumbrian outfit last season, with Zach Eckersley also spending time with the Raiders during the 2023 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian-born Ramon Silva has also made the permanent move ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Harvey Makin has joined Barrow Raiders on loan for 2024

“Harvey proved last year that he’s ready for Championship rugby league,” said Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

“He was outstanding at times on loan last year, so this is another good opportunity for him.”

Wigan transition coach John Duffy added: “Harvey had a great back end to the season after coming back from a long-term injury, we feel he benefited from playing in the championship and needs to continue his development playing week to week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barrow is a good fit for Harvey after his loan spell there last year.

"He will be well coached by Paul who we know well.”

Barrow boss Crarey admits the rising forward left an impression during his first loan stint. He said: "The Barrow supporters are well aware of what Harvey will bring to the team following his spell with us last year.

"Harvey impressed all the coaching staff and his teammates with his no-nonsense style as a middle, and we look forward to helping him develop.