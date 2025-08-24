Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has revealed experienced winger Abbas Miski missed their win over Wakefield Trinity due to a popped rib cartilage.

Miski made just his second appearance in three months in last week’s 10-6 defeat to Hull KR and was good value on his return, making 158 metres from 23 carries. However, Miski was a notable absentee from the Wigan team that beat Wakefield 44-2 on Sunday, with Peet revealing post-match that he popped a rib cartilage the previous week.

"Funnily enough, he popped a rib cartilage last week,” Peet said. “His knee is the best it’s been, and now he’s popped a rib cartilage!

"So, a week or two, nothing more. I thought if we didn’t have Zach (Eckersley), then we probably could’ve pushed Abbas, but I think those two make a really good fight for that position at the moment."

Meanwhile, Adam Keighran converted the first try of the afternoon in Wigan’s win over Wakefield, but then Harry Smith took over kicking duties. Keighran was visibly limping during the second half, with the 28-year-old leaving the action in the latter stages of the game.

"Adam was carrying a knee (injury),” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “I was told at half-time that he was fit to carry on, but he was playing through the pain, so I told him if he committed to the first 20 (of the second half) then we’d get him off, which we did.”

Meanwhile, Bevan French made his eagerly anticipated return to action after spending almost two months on the sidelines with a calf injury. The Australian playmaker produced an outstanding display, but was brought off with 10 minutes remaining.

"With Bevan, it just seemed like common sense, with him not playing for a while,” Peet added. “Obviously had 60-odd minutes, so (it was a case of) just quit while you’re ahead, I suppose.”

Meanwhile, Peet also confirmed the Warriors will be without homegrown hooker Tom Forber for the rest of the season after he suffered a dislocated wrist in last week’s Reserves defeat to Warrington Wolves.

"He dislocated his wrist in the Reserves last weekend against Warrington just before half-time,” Peet said. “He was in the hospital for a few days; he dislocated his wrist, so it’ll be three months-ish.”