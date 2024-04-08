Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lebanon international has been fined £250 but is free to face Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Meanwhile, ex-Warrior Amir Bourouh has received a one-match suspension following Salford’s defeat at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League Round 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hooker has been charged with a higher end Grade B for a dangerous throw.

Abbas Miski has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the match review panel

Hull KR’s Sam Luckley and Hull FC duo Ligi Sao and Jack Brown have all received one-match bans for respective charges.

Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem received a £250 fine for a Grade B head contact charge but will be available to face Matt Peet’s side on Sunday, April 14.