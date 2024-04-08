Abbas Miski charged by match review panel as ex-Warrior handed one-match suspension
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lebanon international has been fined £250 but is free to face Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend.
Meanwhile, ex-Warrior Amir Bourouh has received a one-match suspension following Salford’s defeat at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League Round 7.
The hooker has been charged with a higher end Grade B for a dangerous throw.
Hull KR’s Sam Luckley and Hull FC duo Ligi Sao and Jack Brown have all received one-match bans for respective charges.
Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem received a £250 fine for a Grade B head contact charge but will be available to face Matt Peet’s side on Sunday, April 14.
Warrington’s Ben Currie and Hull’s Liam Sutcliffe were also charged £250 for Grade B dangerous contact and Grade B head contact respectively.
