Abbas Miski charged by match review panel as ex-Warrior handed one-match suspension

Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the match review panel following the 40-12 win over Leigh Leopards.
By Josh McAllister
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
The Lebanon international has been fined £250 but is free to face Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Meanwhile, ex-Warrior Amir Bourouh has received a one-match suspension following Salford’s defeat at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League Round 7.

The hooker has been charged with a higher end Grade B for a dangerous throw.

Abbas Miski has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the match review panel

Hull KR’s Sam Luckley and Hull FC duo Ligi Sao and Jack Brown have all received one-match bans for respective charges.

Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem received a £250 fine for a Grade B head contact charge but will be available to face Matt Peet’s side on Sunday, April 14.

Warrington’s Ben Currie and Hull’s Liam Sutcliffe were also charged £250 for Grade B dangerous contact and Grade B head contact respectively.

