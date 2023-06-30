Abbas Miski crosses for brace as Wigan Warriors claim victory over Huddersfield Giants

Abbas Miski was among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the Lebanon winger crossing for a brace during the first half.

Jai Field and Liam Marshall were also on hand with tries as the Warriors made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Huddersfield had the first real chance of the evening, with a touch needed to put the ball behind for a drop-out to stop Chris McQueen from getting on the end of a grubber kick.

Abbas Miski was among the scorers in the victory over Huddersfield

The Warriors quickly made progress up the other end of the field, with a Harry Smith kick forcing an error from Kevin Naiqama.

From the resulting move, space opened up for Miski on the right side, allowing the winger to get his first.

Another kick from Smith nearly led to Wigan’s second of the night, with the Giants just about dealing with the situation before Jake Wardle could get onto the ball.

Ahead of the break, Peet’s side were able to extend their lead, as Miski slid in for his second try of the night and 11th in all competitions this season.

After missing his first conversion attempt, Smith made no mistake in adding the extras this time.

On the other side of half time, Jai Field added his name to the scoresheet, after dancing past the Huddersfield defence with some quick feet.

Just after the hour mark, the Warriors had their numbers reduced Temporarily, with Ethan Havard sin-binned for a shoulder charge.

Despite being a man down, Wigan were able to extend their lead further.

A kick through to the left corner by Field was met by Liam Marshall.

In the final moments, Jake Bibby powered his way over for a try against his former side, for what was nothing more than a consolation for the Giants.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Harvie Hill, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.