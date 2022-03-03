Abbas Miski says he's excited to make his competitive debut for Wigan Warriors this weekend against Toulouse
Abbas Miski says he can’t wait to make his Wigan Warriors debut and contribute to the team.
Matty Peet has confirmed the winger will be handed his first appearance for the club in the game against Toulouse on Saturday (K.O. 5pm).
Miski recently scored a hat-trick in a reserves game, and admits he’s been doing everything he can to earn his debut.
He said: “Seeing how well the boys have been going, I’ve just wanted to contribute to that, so I’m really excited.
“It can be difficult not playing and just constantly training, but you have to work your hardest because there’s so much competition for positions and the team sets a real high standard for itself.
“I was glad the reserves game came when it did, and everything has gone to plan. There’s an intensity in games that you don’t get in training.
“Being at the DW has given me an itch to want to play. The fans are loud, passionate and show up in numbers, it’s everything you want.
“Everyone at the club is great. I really get along with Paddy (Patrick Mago), we’ve been exploring everywhere together. I’ve got great players around me, it’s a good facility, and other than the cold it’s been a really good experience.”
Miski says making his debut in France will give it an extra edge, and create an even more memorable moment.
“It makes it even better that we’re all going away to France as a team,” he added.
“Sometimes I have to remind myself how lucky I am to be playing rugby as a job and to be able to do things like this.