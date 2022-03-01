Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Abbas Miski hat-trick catches the eye in victory over Hull FC

Abbas Miski in action during pre-season against Newcastle

Zach Eckersley was also amongst the scorers, as he went over for a brace, while Ben O’Keefe, Sam Halsall and Ri’chards Nsemba all crossed the line as well.

Miski’s performance is one of the factors that has led to him being handed his first team debut by Matty Peet in this Saturday’s game against Toulouse.

Reserves coach John Winder said: “I thought he was really strong. I haven’t had too many dealings with him, but this week he came into the squad to train with us, and I thought his attitude was first class.

“He was really good around the young boys and showed with his intent in the game that he was there for them.

“It’s a good stepping stone, and you couldn’t have asked for any more from him in that. He carries really strong yardage and obviously got himself with the hat-trick.”

Miski scored two of his tries in the opening 40 minutes, while Eckersley also went over to give Wigan a 18-0 lead at the break, with Harry Smith successfully kicking all three conversions.

Following the restart, two more unanswered tries followed through O’Keefe and Halsall, before the home side pulled one back.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, Eckersley grabbed his second, Miski completed his hat-trick, and Nsemba added his name to the scoresheet, with Hull also going over for another consolation.

Winder was happy with what he saw from his Wigan side, and believes it sets them up well going forward.

“I just thought it was a really good start to the campaign for the lads, for a few of them it was the first major hit out in terms of game time,” he added.

“Young Zach Eckersley at fullback looked really comfortable there and was exciting on the ball. There were good contributions across the board, young Harvie Hill off the bench really impressed.

“There were a lot of really positive signs. Joe Shorrocks and Harry Smith did exactly what you’d expect them to do, and looked really comfortable.It helps them being in our system, especially for the halves, like Harry Logan Astley.

Playing reserves is a really good precursor to the first team, because you get to play with players who you practice with every week and get to showcase that against good, solid opposition, which Hull were.”

Winder says he is pleased to be taking on this role, alongside his other role with the club designing and implementing new applications that will support schools and training establishments.

“It was something I thought long and hard about,” he explained.

“I wanted to keep my hand in with coaching, while still giving myself the flexibility of spending the weekends with my family, and the reserves offered that unique opportunity.

“It’s a real good fit for me. I enjoy helping the lads and hopefully a few will develop and play regular first team.”

Wigan head coach Matty Peet has praised the return of reserve grade rugby, due to the opportunity it gives players and coaches alike.

He said: “You won’t get a bigger advocate of the reserve grade than me. The fact that we have done without it for so many years is criminal and I think the game can only survive with a proper reserve grade, it has to take priority over everything else in the pathway.

“The team below the first team is the most important one. We need to keep as many opportunities for as many players as we can. Late developers like Liam Marshall wouldn’t be in the England squad if it wasn’t for the reserve grade.

“The game has to continue to invest in it. To think the 34 players, officials and coaches who were there on Saturday would’ve had nothing to do and not developing, proves it’s a must.

“The players need evidence to tell us we should be picking them, and we need evidence to help develop them. It’s just quality players, playing in a match with their own club’s colours.”