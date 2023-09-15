Abbas Miski scores five as Wigan Warriors overcome Castleford Tigers to remain top of Super League table

Watch more videos on Shots!

The result at the DW Stadium sees Matty Peet’s side remain top of the Super League table heading into the final week of the regular season.

Wigan head to Leigh next week knowing that a victory should be enough to secure the League Leaders’ Shield, unless St Helens or Catalans Dragons post a huge score to overturn their superior points difference.

Inside the opening 10 minutes against the Tigers, Miski bagged his first two tries.

Abbas Miski was among the scorers in Wigan Warriors' victory over Castleford Tigers

The first was a trademark diving finish on the right side, while the second came from a neat Bevan French kick to the corner.

On the other side, Wigan extended their lead further, with Liam Marshall passing inside to Jake Wardle, who powered his way over the line.

Just after the midway point of the first half, Castleford pulled one back through Jason Qareqare, before Miski added two more tries to his individual tally to make it 22-6 at the break.

Within five minutes of the restart, both Sam Powell and Kai Pearce-Paul added their names to the scoresheet.

Just before the hour mark, the Warriors were handed a man advantage after Blake Austin was sent to the sin bin.

Peet’s side immediately made the most of the situation, with Jai Field becoming the latest player to score.

Heading into the latter stages French used his electric pace to find his way to line, before Miski rounded off the win with his fifth of the night.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Tyler Dupree, Kai Pearce-Paul, Junior Nsemba, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Ryan Hampshire.