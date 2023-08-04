The Robins named a heavily-rotated side ahead of their Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards at Wembley.

Jai Field was also among those to go over for Matty Peet’s side in the huge win, with the fullback claiming a hat-trick in the space of six minutes during the second half.

After slowly building throughout the opening stages, the Warriors took the lead through Miski in the 12th minute, with a series of well-worked passes opening up space on the right side.

Abbas Miski went over for a first half hat-trick in Wigan Warriors' victory over Hull KR

The winger claimed his second of the night just after the midway point of the first half.

Brad O’Neill did well to start the move after picking up a loose ball inside his own half, before releasing Bevan French, who danced his way past the Rovers defence with a fantastic break.

The stand-off eventually worked his way to the right corner, where he passed inside for Miski.

Ahead of the half mark, Jake Wardle added his name to the scoresheet to extend the Warriors’ lead to 16-0.

Shortly after that, Miski completed his first half hat-trick, before Toby King went over as well.

Jack Walker pulled one back for the Rovers prior to half time, after a strong period of play for the youthful visitors.

Following the restart, a quick break saw Harry Smith go over for Wigan’s sixth of the night.

After a quiet period for the Lebanon international, Miski crossed for his fourth.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Patrick Mago become the Warriors’ latest scorer, before Jai Field claimed his speedy hat-trick.

In the final moments, Liam Marshall rounded-off the victory by becoming the seventh player in cherry and white to go over.

A concern for Peet at full time was the loss of two players during the game.

Morgan Smithies failed a HIA following a knock before half time, while Cade Cust left the pitch holding his shoulder after the break.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.