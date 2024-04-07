Adam Keighran praised by Wigan Warriors veteran with right-edge combinations growing: ‘He adds his strengths’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Off-season recruit Keighran has slotted in at right centre for Toby King to feature alongside Isa, Bevan French and Abbas Miski with Wigan claiming five wins from six to date in the Super League campaign.

The quartet were all scorers in the recent 40-12 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough, with Isa’s try marking his first since September 2021.

Adam Keighran enjoyed his second Wigan try in the win over Leigh Leopards

Australian Keighran, 26, meanwhile enjoyed his second four-pointer in cherry & white in the thumping victory at the Leigh Sports Village.

“I’ve always loved playing with Bevan and we have Adam Keighran now on that edge. He adds his strengths and he’s a great addition,” Isa said.

“We’re still learning from each other as well I think, and that’s the beauty of someone new coming in; some new ideas that he’s got and we’re trying to implement his strengths into our game.

“He is a great player, along with Abbas Miski and Bevan French.”

35-year-old Isa believes Wigan were able to play some ‘summer rugby’ in the wet conditions during the Round 7 clash, with eight tries scored against Adrian Lam’s Leopards.

“It’s pleasing, the Wigan fans are used to seeing big scorelines traditionally, so it was good,” Isa continued.

“We had the opportunity to show a bit of summer rugby in the rain, and hopefully dry pitches come soon and we get to showcase ourselves a bit more. But we have to earn that opportunity to attack.