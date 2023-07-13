News you can trust since 1853
Adam Keighran: Wigan Warriors reportedly secure deal for out-of-contract target for 2024

Wigan Warriors have reportedly secured the signature of Catalans Dragons’ Adam Keighran for the 2024 season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jul 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read

According to Sky Sports’ Jenna Brooks, the out-of-contract centre will make the move to the DW Stadium on a two-year deal.

Keighran has been used as a centre and in the halves since joining Catalans ahead of the current campaign.

Prior to his move to Perpignan, he had previously represented New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters.

Adam Keighran
So far this season, he has scored five and assisted eight for the Dragons.

