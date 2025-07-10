Adam Keighran scores a try for Wigan Warriors

Australian centre Adam Keighran says he is ‘grateful’ to sign a new three-year deal with Wigan Warriors, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the 2028 season.

The 27-year-old joined the Warriors on a two-year deal from Catalans Dragons ahead of last season, meaning the current campaign would have been his last with the club. However, he has now put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the reigning Super League champions.

Keighran has played an integral role in Wigan’s recent success, helping Matt Peet’s side complete an unprecedented Grand Slam in 2024, winning the World Club Challenge, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and Super League title in his debut season in cherry and white.

The Sydney-born goal-kicker contributed immensely to Wigan’s history-making 2024 campaign, despite missing out on the Challenge Cup final through suspension.

Speaking for the first time since signing his new contract, Keighran said it was never a tough decision to extend his time with the Warriors, as he and his family are enjoying their time in Wigan.

“I’m so grateful to sign on for a further three seasons at such a great club,” said Keighran.

"It was never a tough decision to sign with Wigan, so I’m grateful to the club for allowing me to take the needed time to have the conversations with my family on the decision to stay in England.”

Keighran has scored 15 tries and kicked 147 goals in his 45 appearances for the Warriors to date, recently surpassing the 350-point milestone for the club in the recent victory over Castleford Tigers in Round 16.

It is safe to say Wigan coach Peet is delighted to see his first-choice goal-kicker commit his long-term future to the club.

"Adam’s performances have been right where we expected them to be from a player of his quality, and I’ve enjoyed coaching him and watching him develop over the last two years,” said Peet.

"I can’t wait to see how he progresses over the next three years.

“I’m equally delighted his young family have settled into the club and the community, and I thank them for their relentless support of Adam and the team.”