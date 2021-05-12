Adrian Lam addressing Wigan Warriors' goal-kicking options

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

The Warriors coach is considering asking young half Harry Smith to take over the role from Zak Hardaker.

Smith, 21, nailed a touchline conversion in the 20-10 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Hull FC on Saturday after Hardaker had earlier missed with two shots at goal – one of which was a penalty within his range.

But Smith doesn’t usually play for 80 minutes – he has started the last three matches due to an injury to Thomas Leuluai – meaning Lam may opt to let them to share the responsibility.

Asked whether Smith may take over from Hardaker, Lam replied: “I think so. We talked about it during the week (before the Hull match), it wasn’t really the game to change it until we had to.

“The problem is if Harry is not in the starting team, Zak needs to kick, so... it is an issue that we’re addressing and we’ll get that sorted as soon as we can.”

By his own admission, Hardaker is not an accomplished goal-kicker and he said last month he only got the Wigan role in 2019 because he was “the best of a bad bunch”.

Australian halfback Jackson Hastings can also kick goals while arguably Wigan’s best marksman, Chris Hankinson, is on loan at London Broncos this year.