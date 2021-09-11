Adrian Lam aiming to keep players fresh as Wigan Warriors target top four finish

Adrian Lam

He takes his side to Hull FC tomorrow (Saturday) looking to secure fourth spot, and consequently a home game in the opening round of the play-offs.

Asked if he was doing anything differently now the season has reached a climax, the coach said: “We’re trying to minimise training to keep them fresh.

“It’s important, six weeks ago we looked gassed and low on energy and you’ve got to remember we’ve played five more games than some clubs.

“Another thing we’re trying to do is making sure that when they do come in there’s an element of fun linked in with who we are what we do.

“There’s a serious side but there’s fun, too. We’re a club steeped in history and we love these moments, when it’s backs against the walls, we saw that when we beat a really strong side at Cas, where we’ve not won for six years.

“We’ve got fourth in our own hands, it’s important we have an 80-minute performance against Hull and get that win and get it locked in.

“It’d be good to get it done before the last week of the season.”

Wigan’s 22-0 win at Castleford was followed by a 10-6 defeat against Warrington in Newcastle last Sunday.

“I thought we were tough at Magic, I thought our energy was awesome, our defence was tough, we were back to the way we were a year ago,” said Lam.

“We can improve our attack. We didn’t have that punch about us so hopefully we can score more points.”

Aussie Jai Field is struggling with a niggly groin injury and Lam will give centre Oliver Gildart until game-day to prove he has recovered from a leg problem. As for Hull FC, he admits he is surprised they have missed out on the play-offs given their personnel under coach Brett Hodgson.

Lam added: “They have a strong squad and some of the best players in the competition.

“I’m sure they’ve got their reasons why but my energy is all in my team. We’ve two games to focus on.”

Wigan close their regular campaign with a home match against Catalans, who secured the League Leaders’ Shield in dramatic fashion at the Magic Weekend.

And Lam added: “It’s a massive honour for them, they’ve been the stand out team this season and they’ve done a fair bit of travelling.