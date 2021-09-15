Adrian Lam makes changes to Wigan Warriors squad

Tony Clubb is back in the mix

He had hinted he would rest players and the coach may still do that, with obviously four players from this panel missing out.

As it stands, winger Liam Marshall, prop Brad Singleton and forward Morgan Smithies definitely won't play after they were left out of the 21.

They are replaced by Willie Isa - free to play after a four-game ban - as well as veteran prop Tony Clubb and forward James McDonnell, who has been recalled from a loan spell with Championship side York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On picking his side, Lam said: "It's a tricky one, I know Catalans rested some last week, it's a tough one to make sure we find a balance between having a strong performance and keeping momentum going, but potentially freshening up players."

Wigan won't move from fourth, whatever the result. Catalans secured top spot but - having rested many key players last weekend - are fielding a strong side, given they don't play in the opening round of the play-offs.

Having guided Catalans to the No.1 spot, Steve McNamara also won the 'Coach of the Year' vote of his counterpart, Lam.

"I'm really pleased for him and he got my vote for coach of the year, because I think he's done an outstanding job," said Lam, who knows McNamara from his time as assistant coach at Sydney Roosters.

"When he lived in Sydney, I coached his son, Ben (now at Hull FC) at the Clovelly Crocs, and so I got to spend a bit of time with him, and we get on really well.

"He's done a fantastic job."

Kick-off on Friday is 7.45pm and the game is not being televised.