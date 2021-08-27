Adrian Lam may shake-up Wigan Warriors line-up

Adrian Lam

He felt some players didn’t perform well enough in Wednesday’s 14-0 loss to Leeds, their third successive defeat.

And while the Warriors boss is craving some consistency in his side, with injuries and suspensions frequently forcing his hand this year, he is considering dropping some stars – particularly in positions where he has cover.

Asked whether any players were under threat, Lam replied: “Yes, absolutely. Absolutely.

“I’m at the point now I think some changes need to be made.

“We need to sort out positionally who will play – who will give their absolute best.

“It’s one thing to leave a player out but you need to have a player to put in in his place.”

Lam’s options are limited, with most of those currently not in the side forwards.

Among the players who didn’t make the team on Wednesday were props Tony Clubb, Joe Bullock and Mitch Clark.

Centre Sam Halsall and hooker Brad O’Neill are among the young players also waiting in the wings.

No.9 Sam Powell is unlikely to be available for the trip to Castleford on Monday night following a head injury assessment.

Lam said: “We need to roll up our sleeves and go to Cas and find a way to win.