Adrian Lam on why Wigan Warriors came up short in Challenge Cup

John Bateman after the loss to Hull FC

The coach says the squad had a frank discussion following their 20-10 loss in the Challenge Cup quarter-final last Saturday.

Wigan had gone into the game with a perfect record in Super League only to produce an error-littered display and crash out of the competition, which the club hasn't won since 2013.

It leaves them focusing all their efforts on their league campaign, which resumes at Leigh on Monday evening.

And having had a few days to reflect on the poor display, Lam said: "It's still lingering and it will for a long time, everyone was devastated.

"When you make those errors it doesn't matter who you're playing, it's game on - Hull are a team playing consistent rugby and they took advantage of that

"It was one of those days, it's uncharacteristic, whether it was a bit of pressure or a bit of lack of concentration, I don't know why it was but it was - we can't afford to do that.

"It's not nice to get beaten like that and even though we played poorly, we never gave in, we had a chance to tie the game with the last play.

But you can't win those big games making fundamental errors like we did.

"I've questioned myself, my staff, my players, everyone was up for it until kick-off.

"When you're preparing for a quarter-final, the one thing you want is six weeks of great form leading up to it. We showed we were connected and prepared to work for each other.

"We made too many mistakes and gave away too many errors. The hard part is being honest and asking players for the reason behind it - that's the hard conversation you have to have sometimes. We had an honest, sharp conversation to make sure we can move on from it."