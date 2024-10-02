Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley is set to miss the Super League semi-final tie against his former club after being stood down on head injury protocols.

Wigan Warriors will host their local rivals for the fourth Battle of the Borough encounter of the year, with Matt Peet’s side coming out on top in the previous three across the regular 2024 campaign.

The Leopards will be without former Wigan winger Charnley after the prolific try-scorer was stretchered from the field at the Salford Community Stadium in the eliminator play-offs before being taken to hospital, where he was given the all-clear a few hours later.

He has since returned to training for the Leigh Sports Village outfit, but has been stood down on head injury protocols.

​“Josh failed a HIA the other night, a category one, which means he’ll miss 12 days,” head coach Adrian Lam confirmed.

“But health-wise, he’s okay. He’s up and moving and has been training with us, so he’s in a good place.”

Lam admits he will give star back-rower Kai O’Donnell up until the last minute to make fitness, in what could be his final game for the club before linking up with North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL from 2025 on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Australian suffered a knock against St Helens in the ultimate round of the regular season that saw him miss the knockout clash against Paul Rowley’s Salford.

Ireland international Frankie Halton will also miss Saturday’s semi-final after failing a head injury assessment in the first half last Friday.

Speaking of his potential options, Lam said: “There’s a couple of boys in contention; Keanan Brand and Ben McNamara for that bench position.

“We can shuffle players, it’s a situation that we’ve got to make sure what suits us best. In the back-row, Oli Holmes is available, Jack Hughes, and Zak Hardaker played there last week.

“There’s a couple of ways we can go about it.”

The semi-final clash marks the furthest Leigh have gone in the Super League competition, with Lam having also led the Leopards to a play-off finish last year - as well as the 2023 Challenge Cup, defeating Hull KR at Wembley.

Leigh won 10 of their final 12 regular games to finish fifth on the table this year, and defeated Salford Red Devils 14-6 in a gripping eliminator play-off battle.

But the side will have to defy history on the weekend, having lost their last 15 away visits to Wigan – their last triumph dates back to August 1983 with a 26-12 result at Central Park.

“It’s an exciting week for the club and the town, and for me as a coach,” Lam added.

“It’s been so far so good this week, and we’ve just got to stay focussed.

“In the season in general, to finish in the top six and to win that first play-off, it’s been an incredible journey for everyone involved.

“We feel like we’re not finished yet. The last couple of months have been really consistent, so we’re excited about going over there and playing our best rugby.”