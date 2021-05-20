Adrian Lam provides Wigan Warriors injury update

Morgan Smithies in action against Castleford

Smithies limped off in the second-half of Monday's 30-16 victory at Leigh.

But he has avoided a major injury, and could even play against the Red Devils - with Kai Pearce-Paul on standby in case he misses out.

Isa has a cork in his calf and will be monitored, but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

"It's a short turnaround and if they're not 100 per cent, it's probably a week not to pick them," said Lam.

Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai (sternum) and Oliver Gildart (groin) were again absent from the 21-man provisional squad. Leuluai is expected back for their following game, at Catalans, while GIldart may be in the mix too.