Adrian Lam provides Wigan Warriors injury update
Willie Isa and Morgan Smithies are doubts for Saturday's trip to Salford.
Smithies limped off in the second-half of Monday's 30-16 victory at Leigh.
But he has avoided a major injury, and could even play against the Red Devils - with Kai Pearce-Paul on standby in case he misses out.
Isa has a cork in his calf and will be monitored, but is not expected to be sidelined for long.
"It's a short turnaround and if they're not 100 per cent, it's probably a week not to pick them," said Lam.
Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai (sternum) and Oliver Gildart (groin) were again absent from the 21-man provisional squad. Leuluai is expected back for their following game, at Catalans, while GIldart may be in the mix too.
Centre Gildart, set to leave at the end of this season to join Wests, has yet to play this year.