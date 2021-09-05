Adrian Lam reveals "ridiculous" saga with RFL over team change

Joe Bullock was called into the match with a few minutes' notice

Centre Oliver Gildart had been named in the starting line-up but had to withdraw when he suffered a groin strain in the warm-up.

Prop Joe Bullock, one of the travelling reserves who had been included in the provisional squad, was drafted into play.

But Lam says they were initially told Bullock would need to start the match, forcing him into frantic team changes while clarification was sought. Bullock ultimately was allowed to come off the bench.

But Lam said: "We had some dilemmas there with the RFL in bringing a player in - it was an absolute nightmare in the dressing room. We were told that player we brought in, Joe Bullock, had to start in the 13 and we were disagreeing with that.

"It went back and forth for a while until we got news he could come off the bench, but in the meantime I had to talk to players about moving positions until a minute to go, it was ridiculous.

"We finally got clarification but it wasn't good, it wasn't ideal."