Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad to face Hull KR

Liam Marshall carries Oliver Gildart in training

Winger Marshall has not played since picking up a serious knee injury against Castleford last September while England centre Gildart, who is leaving the club at the end of the season to join Wests Tigers, has been troubled by groin issues all year.

They replace suspended Zak Hardaker as well as Mitch Clark and Sam Halsall, who have both joined Newcastle Thunder on loan.

Clubs name a 21-man squad two days before their match but Wigan have only released a 20-man squad.

Teenager Umyla Hanley is in the squad and would appear the obvious choice to fill the full-back shirt, with Hardaker and injured Bevan French and Jai Field absent.

Lam says he will only make his decision on that role after training tomorrow.

He could decide to switch one of the outside backs, such as Dom Manfredi, to the position or even ask one of his halfbacks to cover the crucial role.

Hardaker has a two game ban though he will also be forced to miss England's match against the All Stars next Friday, 24 hours after the Warriors head to Wakefield.

Kick-off at the DW Stadium on Friday is 7.45pm and this is Wigan's first home game in front of a limited crowd in 15 months, with up to 7,000 allowed at the venue.