Adrian Lam welcomes talks over fresh Covid-19 rules

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

All 12 outfits have been urged to review their codes of conduct in relation to behavior inside and away from the clubs.

Huddersfield's match with Castleford this week became the 10th Super League game to be called off or postponed because of the impact of coronavirus.

And with the last of the lockdown measures expected to be lifted on July 19 - labelled 'freedom day' - there are fears there will be further disruption to games over the summer, though many players are understood to have had one or both vaccine jabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RFL and Super League called a meeting of coaches, captains and Covid officers last night to "discuss the importance of maintaining the utmost caution in relation to behaviors both inside and away from the clubs."

Wigan coach Adrian Lam welcomed the talks, and says everyone is united in trying to prevent coronavirus disruption.

He said: "When things open like they're going to on July 19, there's an area there we need to address as a sport.

"If you're double-jabbed, how does that work? Does a player stay in a bubble still? There'll be a lot to talk about. If there's no World Cup does the season get extended if more games are missed?

"We look forward to those conversations."

A club can postpone a match if seven or more players test positive for Covid, or are self-isolating, and that remains in place. But the RFL and Super League have made some changes to the rules to "recognise the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19".

Clubs will be given more flexibility to make changes to their playing rosters, minimum loan periods - already cut from four weeks to two - has been removed for fringe and young players.

Huddersfield forfeited their game at the Tigers after saying they had up to 20 players unavailable but Lam said: "They're doing everything they can to play this game (on Sunday)."

Karen Moorhouse, the RFL’s chief regulatory officer, said: “The recent announcement of an easing of restrictions on July 19 is great news in terms of allowing more spectators into grounds - but the predicted increase in cases means that collectively we have to do all we can to limit the number of cases within teams and the impact of those cases.”