Adrian Lam's plan of attack for Wigan Warriors

Dom Manfredi goes over for one of Wigan's six tries at Leigh

The Warriors shook off the hangover of their Challenge Cup quarter-final exit to sweep aside Leigh by 30-16 – in front of a vocal home crowd at the Sports Village – on Monday night. Three unanswered tries in the second-half highlighted their qualities in attack and defence.

But with players being drip-fed back into the side and the knock-on impact as others switch positions, Lam is confident there is much more to come as they settle into their groove.

“To be honest with you, I think we left four or five tries out on the field (at Leigh),” said Lam. “I felt we weren’t really connected in attack at times especially in the final quarter, when we really could have put them to bed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But you’ve got to remember, there were four or five different changes to the squad.

As much as I want to play that flamboyant attacking style it’s hard when we’re always rotating players to try and get the best combination for that particular game. It was Dom Manfredi’s first start, we’ve got to push Willie (Isa) back to the second row, we have to get John Bateman time in the middle, it was Liam Farrell’s first game back in the second-row... Zak on the wing out of position, I think he’s a centre.

“And we’ve still got a little bit of change to make over the next six weeks to settle on our best team.

“It’s been a long time coming, we still don’t have the England centre (Oliver Gildart) playing, we still don’t have Jai Field – one of our most exciting attacking players – Liam Marshall, one of our best attacking players, out there.

“Players are doing a job for the team, I’m really pleased, but there’s so much improvement as the season unfolds.”