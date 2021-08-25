Adrian Lam's reaction after Wigan Warriors' 14-0 loss to Leeds Rhinos

Joe Shorrocks on an early break

The Warriors went down 14-0 to Leeds Rhinos, just a few days after a 26-2 loss to St Helens.

Wigan rolled back their ticket prices to 1995 for the Retro Round - but you have to go further back since their results were this bad.

They were nilled at home for the first time since '91 while they hadn't gone try-less in consecutive games since 1979.

It proved an unwanted birthday gift for Lam, who said: "It wasn't a good night.

"We're down in confidence, the whole group, and it's reflected in the way we're playing.

"I think we had some opportunities early on and if we'd scored first it's a completely different game, but it's easy to say in hindsight.

"When we didn't score first, pressure builds, it went from bad to worse.

"I can't get my head around the fact we didn't take those opportunities, we looked like a rudderless ship. We had a few windows of opportunities we didn't capitalise on."

Despite the loss, they remain fourth but with matches remaining against Castleford, Warrington, Hull FC and Catalans, there are fears they could slip out of the play-offs mix.

Asked how he will turn around their fortunes, Lam said: "It's a tough one, when you don't have confidence and you lack cohesion - I've been through it as a player and in my time as a coach here - and ultimately it belongs between the four walls, the players and the staff, we've got ourselves into this and it's up to us to find a way to get ourselves out of it."

Leeds had two player sinbinned in the first-half but still led 6-0 at the break, adding a second try later on.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar: "We had to overcome some adversity with the two sinbinnings but we did that well.