Adrian Lam's thoughts on Wigan Warriors' Magic Weekend loss

Jackson Hastings after the game

Prop Ethan Havard scored their only try just before half-time, after the Wolves went ahead through Josh Thewlis and ex-Warrior George Williams.

There were no further scores in the second-half as Warrington clung on to a third win against the Warriors this season.

It was a robust performance from Lam's side with a lot of energy and effort, but once again their failure to trouble their opponents' line proved their undoing.

Joe Shorrocks watches the ball as George Williams passes to another ex-Warrior, Jack Hughes

Lam said: "We didn't win the game but I felt we got back to being the team we were at the back end of last year.

"We still lost, and the players are heartbroken because when you put that much energy and effort in you want to leave with a reward.

"We're empty-handed but I thought that game was what we needed to get back to where we were.

"I felt with 10 minutes to go, Warrington finally errored, this was it - let's kill the game. But we just didn't get on the set we needed to, and that was frustrating.

"These are the games when the players are saying, 'We're back now', and they know what to do a little bit better next time to make sure there are no setbacks along the way. And hopefully you see that in these next two weeks."

Lam's side remain fourth and have two matches - against Hull FC (a) and Catalans (h) - to cement the spot, and consequently a home game in the first round of the play-offs.

Wolves coach Steve Price: "It was a good tough win, to keep Wigan to six points was a good result for us. I'm pleased with the resilience of the boys to hang tough and defend strong."

George Williams played against his hometown club, having turned down a return to Wigan this year in favour of a Wolves move, and marked the occasion with a try.

"George found a way, him and Gaz (Widdop) controlled the game well," said Price.