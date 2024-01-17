Alker family share message following passing of former Salford captain Malcolm

The family of Malcolm Alker have shared a message following his passing on Sunday.

The Red Devils confirmed the passing of one of their former captains on Sunday afternoon, aged 45.

Born in Wigan, he made close to 300 appearances for the club, first leading the side in 2000 at just 21-years-old before going on to be appointed full-time captain.

Members of his family have shared the following message via Salford Red Devils: “In loving memory of our dear brother, a true rugby legend and a champion on and off the pitch.

Former Salford captain Malcolm Alker passed away on Sunday, aged 45

“His loyalty, kindness and love for his family defined him. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts, our brother.

"He is the strongest man we have ever known with a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone. Words can’t express our sadness right now.

"We are beyond proud of all he has achieved.

“Thank you everyone for showing your love.

“Love you forever.